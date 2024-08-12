Riyadh – The net profits of Seera Group Holding amounted to SAR 131 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, up 5.64% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 124 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 0.33 as of 30 June 2024 from SAR 0.41 in H1-23, according to the interim financials.

Revenues hiked by 42.97% YoY to SAR 2.10 billion in H1-24 from SAR 1.47 billion.

Financials for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the net profits reached SAR 70 million, an annual growth of 4.47% from SAR 67 million.

The company posted revenues valued at SAR 1.02 billion, marking a 43.57% YoY leap from SAR 716 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-24 net profits surged by 14.75% from SAR 61 million in January-March 2024, while the revenues declined by 4.63% from SAR 1.07 billion.

Seera logs SAR 131m net profits in H1-24

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

