RIYADH: Saudi retail giant Jarir Marketing Co. will distribute dividends of SR900 million ($240 million) in 2021, or SR7.5 per share.

The company has maintained a steady dividend payout throughout the years, having distributed SR7.85 a year earlier.

Known as Jarir Bookstore, the firm will pay out SR234 million for the fourth quarter alone, or SR1.95 per share.



