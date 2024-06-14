Riyadh – Raydan Food Company announced the resignation of Omar Rabeh Al Sulami from his position as the company’s Chairman, according to a bourse filing.

Nair Bayan Al Sulami, who is the current Vice Chairman, took over the role of the Chairman on 12 June.

Sultan Mohammed Al Howymel was appointed as the Vice chairman of the board.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the company’s net losses hit SAR 3.25 million, down 0.13% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 3.25 million.

Revenues increased by 1.83% to SAR 42.57 million in Q1-24 from SAR 41.80 million a year earlier, while the loss per share remained unchanged at SAR 0.21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

