Riyadh – Quara Finance Company reported a 5.80% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to SAR 53.78 million in 2023 from SAR 50.83 million.

Revenues increased by 10.44% YoY to SAR 187.61 million last year from SAR 169.87 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.79 in 2023, up from SAR 1.69 in 2022.

It is noteworthy that Quara Finance began trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market (Nomu) on 7 March 2024.

