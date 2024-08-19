Saudi Arabian perfumer Al Majed for Oud Company on Monday announced its intention to proceed with an IPO of 30% of its issued share capital, and list on the Tadawul main market.

This follows approval in June from the Capital Market Authority to offer 7,500,000 shares in a public sale, the company said.

Subscription to the IPO and the book-building process is expected to begin on 25 August 2024.

The final price of the offer will be determined following the book-building process, and prior to

commencement of the subscription period for individual investors.

BSF Capital is the financial advisor, lead manager, book runner and underwriter for the issuance.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

