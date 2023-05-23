The board of Northern Region Cement Company greenlighted, on 22 May, the payment of SAR 45 million as cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2022.

The approved dividends represent 2.50% of the Saudi firm’s capital and mark the same amount disbursed for H1-22 last October, according to a bourse discourse.

Northern Region Cement will distribute SAR 0.25 per share for 180 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the cash dividends will be 31 May and 15 June 2023, respectively.

The company recently announced its income statements for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, during which it logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 21.75 million.

As of 31 December 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax increased by 5.41% to SAR 112.45 million from SAR 106.67 million in 2021.

