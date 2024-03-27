Saudi Arabia's Modern Mills for Food Products (MMC) shares jumped 30% in debut trade to 62.40 riyals ($16.60) on the Main Market of the Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday.

The IPO, in which it sold 30% of its share capital, had final offer price set at top of the price range at SAR 48 per share.

Modern Mills is the second Saudi flour mills company to seek a listing since the government privatised the industry.

Osama Ashi, CEO of MMC, said at the listing: "Future growth is anchored in four strategic pillars: expanding our market share in key product categories, investing in people and technology, diversifying our product portfolio, and sustainably expanding into new markets."

