RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced the launch of new services for joint stock companies and foreign companies through its digital branch. This is to facilitate the procedures of starting businesses and stimulate the commercial environment in the Kingdom.



The ministry said that the new digital services for joint stock companies included the prospect of establishing a joint stock company; converting into a joint stock company; issuing a letter of no objection to listed joint stock companies; and issuing ministerial decisions to announce the establishment or transformation of the company into a joint stock company.



The new digital services also include the establishment of foreign or mixed companies; launching branches of foreign companies; renew, amend and write off commercial registrations of foreign companies; and obtain extract of commercial register for foreign companies.



All of these services will be made available electronically and without the need to visit the ministry’s headquarters.



It is noteworthy that the digital branch of the Ministry of Commerce provides 86 services to the business sector, and all these services can be accessed via the link: e.mc.gov.sa

