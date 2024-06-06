Saudi Arabia's Leaf Global Environmental Services, which is offering 30% of its share capital in an initial public offering (IPO), has set the final price at 50 riyals ($13.33) per share.

The company is offering 1.5 million shares in the IPO, potentially raising SAR 75 million ($20 million).

The company set the indicative price range for offering at between SAR 46 and 50 a share, according to Alkhair Capital, the sole financial advisor and lead manager on the IPO.

The company, which works in pollution mitigation, ecosystem restoration, and natural resource conservation, is planning to list on Saudi Arabia's Nomu-Parallel Market.

