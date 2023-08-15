Kingdom Holding Company achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 464.99 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, marking a 92.68% plummet from SAR 6.35 billion in H1-22.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.13 in H1-23 from SAR 1.71 in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The holding firm recorded revenues worth SAR 1.36 billion during January-June 2023, higher by 12% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.21 billion.

Income Statement for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Kingdom Holding posted net profits of SAR 293.92 million which came 31.19% lower than SAR 427.14 million in Q2-22.

The revenues decreased by 9.85% YoY to SAR 693.70 million during April-June 2023 from SAR 769.47 million.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q2-23 were 71.82% higher than Q1-23, while the revenues rose by 3.21%.

In Q1-23, Kingdom Holding generated a net profit worth SAR 171.07 million as well as revenues amounting to SAR 672.12 million.

