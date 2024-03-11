Riyadh – Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) announced the board’s decision to pay out SAR 276 million as cash dividends for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

The Saudi company will disburse SAR 0.23 per share, equivalent to 23% of the share nominal value, for 120 million eligible shareholders.

Eligibility and payment dates for the cash dividends, which were approved on 7 March 2024, will be 11 and 20 March, respectively.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Jarir recorded 0.33% higher net profits at SAR 973 million, compared to SAR 969.80 million in 2022.

Last year, the sales jumped by 12.81% to SAR 10.59 billion from SAR 9.39 billion in 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).