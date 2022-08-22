Riyadh – Saudi Home Loans Company (SHL) has achieved net profits worth SAR 63.65 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, higher by 8.33% than SAR 58.75 million in H1-21.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.64 in the first six months (6M) of 2022, up from SAR 0.59 during the same period a year earlier, according to the initial financial results on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the assets declined by 1.43% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 4.38 billion during the January-June 2022 period, compared to SAR 4.44 billion.

The investments stood at SAR 892.85 million in H1-22, unchanged from H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company’s net profits grew by 6.86% to SAR 31.29 million, versus SAR 29.28 million in Q2-21.

In January-March 2022, Saudi Home Loans witnessed a 9.79% YoY increase in net profit to SAR 32.35 million, compared to SAR 29.47 million.

