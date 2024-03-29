Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has greenlighted the registration and offering of Leaf Global Environmental Services Company’s shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Leaf Global plans to offer 1.50 million shares that represent 30% of its share capital on Nomu, according to an official statement.

The CMA’s board also approved the shares registration for Arabian United Float Glass Company, Nass Petrol Factory Company, and Miral Dental Group to carry out a direct listing on Nomu.

All the board’s resolutions and approvals were granted on 27 March 2024.

Recently in March, the CMA gave its nod for the initial public offering (IPO) of Rasan Information Technology Company.

