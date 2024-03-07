The board of directors of United Electronics Company (eXtra) has approved the distribution of SAR 160 million, or SAR 2 per share, in cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The distribution date for the dividends will be on 21 March 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility will be for those who hold the share until the end of the trading session on 11 March.

eXtra recorded an 11.28% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to SAR 390.49 million during 2023 from SAR 440.16 million.

