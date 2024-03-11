Riyadh – Elm Company recorded a 45.81% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to SAR 1.35 billion in 2023 from SAR 930 million.

The company’s revenues leapt 28.05% YoY to SAR 5.89 billion last year from SAR 4.60 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 17.46 in 2023, up from SAR 11.94 in 2022.

Cash Dividends

Elm’s board of directors decided to distribute SAR 310.78 million in interim cash dividends to shareholders for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The distribution date will be on 25 March 2024 for shareholders eligible on 13 March.

Earlier in March, Elm signed a LEAP 2024 memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), the organiser and enabler of coastal tourism in the kingdom, for the provision of online services.

The Tadawul-listed company reported consolidated net profits of SAR 1.02 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, up 43.31% YoY from SAR 718 million.

