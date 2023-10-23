Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance (SEIG) has reported a 30.86% year-on-year increase in net profit after tax for the first nine months of 2023, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 22nd.

Net profits rose to EGP 20.681 million during the January-September period of 2023 from EGP 15.804 million in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, operating revenues grew 31.16% YoY to EGP 27.681 million, up from EGP 21.104 million.

Saudi Egyptian Investment is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that is engaged in undertaking investment activities in different business sectors, as well as providing different financial services. The Company owns several investment stakes in different companies, funds, and portfolios.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).