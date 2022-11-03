RIYADH - Dur Hospitality Company turned to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 2.17 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus net losses of SAR 8.13 million in 9M-21.

Revenues jumped by 18.25% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 391.10 million in the January-September 2022 period, compared to SAR 330.74 million, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.02 in 9M-22, compared to a loss per share of SAR 0.08 during the same period a year earlier.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the Tadawul-listed firm incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 6.04 million, an annual decline of 3.57% from SAR 6.26 million.

Dur Hospitality posted a 3.13% YoY rise in revenue to SAR 120.66 million in Q3-22 from SAR 117 million.

On a quarterly basis, the net losses after Zakat and tax enlarged by 32.04% in Q3-22 from SAR 4.57 million in Q2-22, whereas the revenues decreased by 3.30% from SAR 124.78 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the company turned profitable at SAR 8.22 million, compared to net losses of SAR 1.86 million in H1-21.

