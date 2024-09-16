Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the requests of three companies to trade 20% of their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Multi Business Group for Projects Company and Digital Research Company plan to float 3 million shares and 337,500 shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, Balsm Alofoq Medical Company intends to trade 250,000 shares.

It is worth highlighting that the three approvals were issued on 11 September 2024, according to bourse disclosures.