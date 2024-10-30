Riyadh – Saudi Ceramic Company shifted to net profits valued at SAR 10.77 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to net losses worth SAR 120.55 million in 9M-23.

Revenues hit SAR 966.49 million in 9M-24, up 3.52% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 933.58 million, according to the interim financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.12 as of 30 September 2024, against a loss per share of SAR 1.39 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Saudi Ceramics turned profitable at SAR 6.03 million, versus net losses valued at SAR 168.55 million a year earlier.

The company posted 10.56% YoY higher revenues at SAR 344.57 million in Q3-24, compared to SAR 311.64 million.

Quarterly, the Tadawul-listed firm also turned profitable in Q3-24 when compared to the SAR 10.81 million losses incurred in Q2-24. Meanwhile, the revenues hiked by 24.77% from SAR 276.15 million.

