Riyadh – Saudi Cement Company has recorded a 48.82% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its interim net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 61.1 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from SAR 119.4 million.

The company generated revenues of SAR 315.1 million in Q1-22, down 26.56% from SAR 429.1 million in the year-ago period, according to a recent bourse filing.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.4 in the first three months (3M) of 2022, against SAR 0.78 in the same period of 2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).