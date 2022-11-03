Riyadh – Astra Industrial Group’s net profits after Zakat and tax amounted to SAR 388.65 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, higher by 158.10% than SAR 150.57 million in 9M-21.

Revenues jumped by 7.21% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.86 billion in the January-September 2022 period, versus SAR 1.73 billion, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) widened to SAR 4.86 in 9M-22 from SAR 1.88 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Astra Industrial registered a net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 70.86 million, an annual surge of 56.18% from SAR 45.37 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues grew by 1.65% YoY to SAR 622.06 million in Q3-22 from SAR 611.99 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax plummeted by 70.85% from SAR 243.09 million in Q2-22, whereas the revenues went up by 2.22% from SAR 608.54 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the Saudi company posted a 202.06% leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 317.78 million, compared to SAR 105.20 million in H1-21.

