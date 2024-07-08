Saudi Arabia's ASG Plastic Factory Co. intends to float 10.64% of its shares and list them on Riyadh's parallel stock market, Nomu.

Yaqeen Capital Company, in its capacity as the financial advisor and lead manager on the potential offering, said in a statement on the Tadawul bourse on Monday that the company would sell 750,000 shares.

The IPO offer will run from July 28 to August 5. The final price will be determined after the book-building period.

In March, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the company's application to float its shares on Nomu.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

