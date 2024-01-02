The total market capitalisation of Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) reached SAR 11.26 trillion ($3 billion) in 2023, rising 13.98% year on year, according to the Saudi Exchange’s (Tadawul) annual statistical report.



The benchmark index closed at 11,967.39 points at the end of 2023, compared to 10,478.46 points a year ago, gaining 1,488.93 points, or 14.21%.



The total value of shares traded reached SAR 1.33 trillion, compared to SAR 1.70 trillion a year ago, down 21.95%.



The total number of trades executed rose 6.96% year-on-year at 94.02 million. However, the volume of shares traded fell 0.79% to 83.03 billion in 2023 from 83.69 billion in 2022.



The number of trading days in 2023 were 249 days, compared to 248 days in 2022, the report said.



