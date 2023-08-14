Riyadh – Al Hammadi Holding posted a 28.50% leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 163.27 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to SAR 127.06 million in H1-22.

The revenues hit SAR 575.26 million in January-June 2023, up 7.96% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 532.83 million, according to the initial financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.02 during the first six months (6M) of 2023, an annual rise from SAR 0.79.

Income Statements for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the Saudi firm witnessed 25.73% YoY higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 81.85 million, versus SAR 65.10 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 276.66 million in the April-June 2023 period, down 1.87% from SAR 281.94 million in Q2-22.

On a quarterly basis, the profits in Q2-23 edged up by 0.53% from the SAR 81.42 million generated in Q1-23, while the revenues declined by 7.35% from SAR 298.60 million.

Last month, Al Hammadi Holding disbursed SAR 56 million as cash dividends for Q2-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).