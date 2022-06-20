Riyadh – The board of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has announced a cash dividends distribution of SAR 6.75 billion, representing 22.50% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

SABIC will pay out a dividend of SAR 2.25 per share for 3 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 11 September and 2 October, respectively.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, SABIC logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 6.47 billion, higher by 33.12% than SAR 4.86 billion in Q1-21.

