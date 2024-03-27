PHOTO
The general assembly meeting of RAK Ceramics approved cash dividends amounting to AED 99.37 million, equivalent to 10 fils per share, for the second half (H2) of 2023.
The UAE-based company highlighted that the full-year dividends stand at AED 198.74 million, representing 20 fils per share, according to a bourse disclosure.
The shareholders greenlighted the board’s dividends proposal on 26 March 2024.
Last year, RAK Ceramics recorded a 5.70% lower net profit at AED 320.85 million, compared to AED 340.10 million in 2022.
Revenues declined by 1.70% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 3.45 billion in 2023 from AED 3.51 billion.
