Qatar Stock Exchange index lost 23.48 points, or 0.23 %, at the beginning of Tuesday's trading session, dropping to 10,069 points compared to Monday's closing, under pressure from three sectors.

The stock market numbers showed an increase in the performance of the real estate sector, which rose by 0.72 %, the banking and financial services sector by 0.35 %, the insurance sector by 0.31 % and the industrial sector by 0.07 %. On the other hand, there was a negative performance for the communications sector by 0.08 %, the goods and consumer services sector by 0.10 % and the transportation sector by 1.14 %.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1,787 transactions worth QR 65.476 million, distributed in 18.628 million shares.

