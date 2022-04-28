MILAN - Evergreen, controlled by Qatar Holding, said on Thursday it had launched a voluntary tender and exchange offer on the whole share capital of real estate company Coima Res at 10 euros ($10.50) per share.

The offer, which aims at clinching acceptances equal to at least 95% of Coima Res and delisting the Italian company, comes at a premium of 38.5% over the volume-weighted average price of official prices during the twelve months before Wednesday.

Evergreen said that, as an alternative to the cash proposal, it offered one unlisted BidCo share for every Coima Res share tendered in the offering for up to 25% of the whole stock capital.

($1 = 0.9525 euros)

