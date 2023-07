KARACHI, Pakistan: Pakistan Refinery Limited and Air Link Communication are seeking to buy a stake in Shell Pakistan, the companies said in notice to the stock exchange.

Shell Petroleum Company announced its exit from Pakistan with the sale of its 77% shareholding in the local business after Shell made several announcements about its global operations, in addition citing economic challenges within Pakistan. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Kim Xofgill)