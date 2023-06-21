Cairo – The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) resigned from its role as a board member in Sharm Dreams Company for Touristic Investment on 18 June.

The EGX-listed company indicated that the resignation will be submitted to the ordinary general meeting (OGM), according to a recent bourse filing.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Sharm Dreams incurred net losses after tax valued at EGP 64.61 million, an annual leap from EGP 28.16 million.

Revenues went up to EGP 28.50 million in 9M-22 from EGP 24.40 million in 9M-21, while the loss per share widened to EGP 1.22 from EGP 0.53.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).