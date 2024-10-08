Naeem Holding (NAHO) has announced that Smart Village Development and Management Company (Smart Village) intends to list a stake of 30% to 35% on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in the first half (H1) of 2025, as per a disclosure.

The initial public offering (IPO) will depend on regulatory approvals and market conditions.

Smart Village Development is a prominent developer of smart business centers in Egypt, with its flagship project located in Giza, covering an area of 2.5 million square meters.

The complex hosts a variety of company headquarters and banks in West Cairo, contributing to Egypt's growing business infrastructure.

Naeem Holding holds direct and indirect stakes of 32.1% in Smart Village Development through related parties, including Reacap Financial Investments.

Also, the Ministry of Communications and information Technology, Banque Misr, Advanced Projects & System Co. (Adcom), and Hassan Allam Sons.

