Mubasher: The Chairman of Mubasher Financial Group, Mohammed Rasheed Al Ballaa, has launched the Arab Markets initiative to enable brokerage companies to offer trading services across all Arab markets.

The announcement was made during the general assembly of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), held in Bahrain’s Manama on Monday, 28 March.

The Arab Markets initiative provides various economic news, financial and trading data, as well as advanced technical analysis tools.

In the meantime, Al Ballaa introduced the Arab Companies service, which provides access to electronic trading in private companies' shares, supports private companies, and brings together qualified investors.

It is noteworthy to mention that Bahrain Bourse is hosting the AFCM annual conference, being held on 29-30 March.

