Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) posted a year-on-year (YoY) surge of 67.13% in standalone net profit after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the company’s standalone financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 8th.

The company recorded a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 4.775 billion in H1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 2.857 million in the corresponding six-month period last year.

However, MOPCO’s standalone net sales rose to EGP 3.114 billion during the January-June of this year, compared to EGP 1.614 billion during the first six months of 2022.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distributing of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.

