Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday's rise in oil prices, with the Saudi index rising for a fourth consecutive session.

Oil prices - often a catalyst for the Gulf's financial market - jumped more than 4% on Friday, rebounding from a 4-month low, with U.S. sanctions on some Russian oil shippers lending support.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco gaining 0.3% and the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank advancing 1.5%.

In Qatar, the index closed 0.2% higher, helped by a 1% rise in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

A softer tone to U.S. economic data last week has fuelled rate-cuts bets, pushing Treasury yields down and lifting equity markets.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 2.1%, buoyed by a 3.8% jump in Commercial International Bank (CIB). CIB, Egypt's biggest private bank, has secured a $150 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to shore up its capital base, it said in a statement on Thursday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters on Friday the Fund was "seriously considering" a possible augmentation of Egypt's $3 billion loan programme due to economic difficulties posed by the Israel-Hamas war.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.5% to 11,137 QATAR gained 0.2% to 10,241 EGYPT up 2.1% to 24,900 BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,944 OMAN added 0.1% to 4,622 KUWAIT was flat at 7,294

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)



