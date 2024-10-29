Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as investors remain wary of the geopolitical situation in the region.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.3%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group 4143.SE losing 1.7% and the country's top lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE was down 1.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.1%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed after falling in the previous session as a U.S. plan to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve provided some support, though wider concerns about weaker future demand growth exerted pressure.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.7%, led by a 0.9% rise in toll operator Salik SALIK.DU and a 2.9% jump in budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU.

Among other gainers, telecom firm Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU advanced 2.4%, after reporting a steep rise in third-quarter profit.

The Qatari index .QSI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.7% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)