Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday, even as oil prices gained after a drone attack killed three U.S. troops in Jordan.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose slightly with Brent trading at $83.91 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

The attack on U.S. troops in a drone strike in Jordan raised concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index was up 0.3%, with media firm MBC Group climbing 2.3% and Saudi Arabian Mining gaining 2.1%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index rose 0.1%, supported by an increase of 1.5% in tolls operator Salik Co and 0.8% gain in its largest lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index retreated 0.3%, with UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank dropping 1.2% and Multiply Group sliding 1.4%.

The Qatari benchmark index was down 0.2%, weighed down by a loss of 0.9% in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1.3% drop in Commercial Bank.

