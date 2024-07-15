Major stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early trading on Monday, tracking losses in global markets, as investors wagered that the attack on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump made his victory more likely.

Saturday's shooting at Trump's election rally raises his odds of winning back the White House and betting on his victory will increase, investors said.

Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally Saturday after a major security lapse, an attack that will likely reshape this year's presidential race and fuel fears that the campaign could descend into political violence.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.3%, hit by a 4.1% fall in Al Taiseer Group 4143.SE.

In Qatar, the index .QSI was down 0.4%, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - held its ground, with political uncertainty in the U.S. and the Middle East supporting prices, offsetting downward pressure from a stronger dollar and weak demand in top importer China.

A senior Hamas official said on Sunday the Islamist group has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks with Israel after this weekend's deadly attacks in Gaza that Israel said had targeted the group's military leader Mohammed Deif.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI was flat.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.1%.

