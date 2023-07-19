DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks split as US-China outlooks diverge

* Oil prices up on China economic support pledge, tighter supply

* PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 1-1/2-month high even as traders bet on Fed rate pause

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses gain on dovish Fed bets; Saudi eases

* EXCLUSIVE-US issues new 120-day waiver letting Iraq pay Iran for electricity

* Chipotle to open restaurants in Middle East through first franchise deal

 

 

EGYPT

* Egypt sentences rights researcher Patrick Zaki to 3 years in jail

* Egypt to announce bids for precious and basic metals Q3 - petroleum minister

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan sells $600 mln sukuk - document

* Saudi Arabia's Almarai starts sale of dollar sukuk - IFR

* Saudi Arabia buys Turkish drones during Erdogan's visit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE'S ADNOC Gas agrees $7 bln-$9 bln 14-year LNG agreement with Indian Oil Corp -statement

* Abu Dhabi's ADNOC raises Covestro takeover bid to $12.3 billion

* Abu Dhabi's Masdar set to raise $750 mln with green bonds

* ADNOC says high-speed hydrogen refuelling station to open this year

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait government faces early opposition over public debt law

 

QATAR

* Japan, Qatar upgrade energy ties during LNG talks

* Qatar Energy's 2022 profit surges to $42.5 billion

 

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's economy grows 2% in first quarter as non-oil sector expands (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)


 