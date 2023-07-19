PHOTO
DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks split as US-China outlooks diverge
* Oil prices up on China economic support pledge, tighter supply
* PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 1-1/2-month high even as traders bet on Fed rate pause
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses gain on dovish Fed bets; Saudi eases
* EXCLUSIVE-US issues new 120-day waiver letting Iraq pay Iran for electricity
* Chipotle to open restaurants in Middle East through first franchise deal
EGYPT
* Egypt sentences rights researcher Patrick Zaki to 3 years in jail
* Egypt to announce bids for precious and basic metals Q3 - petroleum minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan sells $600 mln sukuk - document
* Saudi Arabia's Almarai starts sale of dollar sukuk - IFR
* Saudi Arabia buys Turkish drones during Erdogan's visit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE'S ADNOC Gas agrees $7 bln-$9 bln 14-year LNG agreement with Indian Oil Corp -statement
* Abu Dhabi's ADNOC raises Covestro takeover bid to $12.3 billion
* Abu Dhabi's Masdar set to raise $750 mln with green bonds
* ADNOC says high-speed hydrogen refuelling station to open this year
KUWAIT
* Kuwait government faces early opposition over public debt law
QATAR
* Japan, Qatar upgrade energy ties during LNG talks
* Qatar Energy's 2022 profit surges to $42.5 billion
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's economy grows 2% in first quarter as non-oil sector expands (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)