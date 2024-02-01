Middle Egypt Flour Mills Company’s (CEFM) net profits after tax inched up 4.27% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s financial indicators.

Net profits came in at EGP 56.883 million in H1 of the current FY, versus EGP 54.555 million in H1 of last FY.

Likewise, the company’s revenues rose 11.65% YoY to stand at EGP 301.415 million in the six months to December 31st from EGP 269.965 million over the same period a year earlier.

Middle Egypt Flour Mills is an EGX-listed company engaged in the manufacture, trade, import, export, packaging, warehousing, and distribution of grains and related products.

