Shares of Miahona Company, a developer and operator of sustainable solutions in water and wastewater projects, will list on the Saudi main market (TASI) on June 6, Thursday.



The share will have daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/-30% and +/-10%, respectively.



These fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of listing. From the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/-10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.



Miahona floated 30% of its issued share capital by offering 48,277,663 ordinary shares currently held by Vision Invest, a Saudi investment holding company that invests in public-private partnerships.



