KUWAIT - Shamal Az-Zour Company reaped KD 6.4 million (USD 19.5 million) worth of profits in H1 2023 vis a vis KD 7.2 million (USD 21.9 million) in the same period of the past year.

The company said in a statement posted on Boursa Kuwait (the national stock exchange) on Thursday that earnings per share stood at six fils, compared to seven fils in last year's same period.

The company, established in 2013 and listed in the bourse in 2020, has a capital of KD 110 million (USD 335.5 million). Among its main tasks is building, operating and managing the Northern Az-Zour power station.

