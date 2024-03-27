Kuwait Projects Co. (Holding) said its fiscal year 2023 net profit rose 19% year-on-year (YoY) to 30 million dinars ($98 million) driven by a one-off gain on the sale of its stake in Gulf Insurance Group.

However, Q4 2023 net profit fell 5% to KWD18.35 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, where its stock trades.

Total operating revenue rose 23% YoY to KWD1.28 billion. The holding company has assets worth KWD6.36 billion, up 4% on year.

Last year KIPCO sold its 46.32% equity in Gulf Insurance Group in a transaction valued at 2.4x book value.

The holding company invests in fi nancial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education across the Middle East and North Africa.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com