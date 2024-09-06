Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will distribute bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, the largest-ever issuance of bonus equity shares in the Indian stock market.



The record date for the bonus issue will be announced later, the Bombay Stock Exchange-listed company said in a statement on Friday.



The Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate last issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 in 2017 followed by a rights issue in 2020.



The company estimates 67.66 billion Indian rupees ($806 million) will be required to implement the bonus issue, according to Mint, an Indian financial daily. However, the final amount will be based on the paid-up capital on the record date.



In July 2023, Jio Financial Services Limited was demerged from Reliance, which is valued 35% higher today from its listing.



Reliance, the largest private sector company, reported a consolidated revenue of $ 119.9 billion and a net profit of $ 9.5 billion for the year ended March 31, 2024.



