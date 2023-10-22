MUMBAI - Indian private lender ICICI Bank reported a 35.8% increase in net profit for the July-September quarter on Saturday.

Standalone net profit rose to a record 102.61 billion Indian rupees ($1.23 billion) in the second financial quarter, from 75.58 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

That was sharply higher than analysts' forecast of 96.26 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 23.8% to 183.08 billion rupees.

ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 2.48% as of end-September, compared with 2.76% at the end of June.

($1 = 83.1500 Indian rupees)

