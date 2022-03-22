Riyadh – Herfy Food Services Company has posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 160.83 million last year, a 204.39% jump from SAR 52.83 million in 2020.

The revenues reached SAR 1.31 billion in 2021, higher by 22.09% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 1.07 billion, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 2.49 in 2021 from SAR 0.82 in 2020.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the Saudi listed firm witnessed an annual hike of 45% in net profits to SAR 60.06 million from SAR 41.37 million.

