The seventh edition of the Portfolio Egypt 2024 conference will kick off in Cairo on 30 September with the participation of distinguished Arab heads and officials at Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

The event is taking place this year under the theme "Arab Stock Markets: Integration or Competition" and is organised by Al-Mal GTM in cooperation with the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to a press release.

Chairmen of the stock exchanges of Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan will be part of the conference, which activities feature a special focus on the sector which importance has been steadily increasing especially after the recent activation of carbon markets in Egypt.

The opening session of Portfolio Egypt 2024 will include Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Ahmed Kouchouk; UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt, Mahmoud Mohieldin; Executive Chairman of FRA, Mohamed Farid; Chairman of EGX, Ahmed El-Sheikh; and Secretary General of AFCM, Rami El-Dokany.

In addition, the conference will include several sessions covering different aspects such as the financial market, opportunities for integration among Arab markets, and discussions on essential financial market products and solutions.

Aiming to boost investments in the carbon markets and examine the regional debt markets for being crucial drivers for local and foreign investments, the conference is offering an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in Arab financial markets while connecting with a distinguished group of leaders and experts in the field.

