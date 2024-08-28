Schneider Electric marked the 100th anniversary of its TeSys contactors in a special ceremony attended by customers, partners, and media representatives, as per an emailed press release.

TeSys contactors, first introduced in 1924, have been essential in regulating and controlling high currents across various applications, including motors, lighting, heating systems, and strategic sectors such as transportation and infrastructure.

They have evolved significantly over the years, enhancing their energy efficiency and decarbonization capabilities.

From the pioneering Bar Contactor, the world's first contactor, to the IoT-connected TeSys Island, Schneider Electric has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation.

As part of the celebration, Schneider Electric highlighted its recent launch of the renovated EasyTeSys Contactor in Egypt, which meets the diverse needs of the local market.

This event underscores the enduring legacy and ongoing advancements of the TeSys range in the energy sector.

