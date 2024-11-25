CAIRO-- The First Egyptian-Sudanese Businesspersons Forum kicked off on Saturday in the Egyptian capital Cairo with a view to increasing trade exchange and mutual investments between the two Arab neighboring countries.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Transport, Lieutenant General Kamel Al-Wazir stated that expanding Arab trade, industrial and economic cooperation has become inevitable, especially in light of the slowdown in global economic growth, the decline in production rates and foreign direct investments, and the instability of global supply chains.

The Egyptian Minister pointed out that this forum aims to form the nucleus of a partnership in industrial integration between Egypt and Sudan. Through this partnership, the two sides can benefit from each other's strengths, provide the necessary resources, and address common challenges, which will be reflected in the volume of trade exchange and joint projects, he clarified.

Al-Wazir called on the attendees to do all in power to boost Egyptian-Sudanese industrial investments to achieve mutual benefits, create job opportunities, provide equipment and machinery and increase the technical component of industry.

The Egyptian-Sudanese industrial partnership would also help stimulate economic development by edging up production capacities, enhancing innovation and productivity, and providing more competitive products, the minister added.

The forum aims to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and open new horizons for cooperation in various fields, including reconstruction in Sudan, food security for both countries, industry, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, health, education, and inter-trade.

It is an important platform for businesspersons and investors in both countries to meet, discuss available opportunities, and exchange experiences and information about joint projects.

