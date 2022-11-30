GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) logged EGP 920.72 million in consolidated net profits in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to EGP 70.11 million in the prior-year period.

The company’s sales amounted to EGP 1.16 billion during the January-September 2022 period, a surge from EGP 630.47 million in the corresponding period in 2021, according to a bourse statement on Wednesday.

In 9M-22, GSK Egypt logged standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 929.74 million, higher than EGP 89.83 million in 9M-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, GSK Egypt witnessed a hike in consolidated net profit to EGP 871.81 million, compared to EGP 20.65 million in H1-21.

