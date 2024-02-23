Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Gold set for weekly gain on safe-haven inflows, softer dollar

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.5 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT



Stocks bask in tech euphoria, Nvidia boom

Nvidia surged 15%, adding a record $25bln in market value on Thursday



Oil falls after US Fed governor says no rush to cut interest rates

Brent crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.3%, at $83.42 a barrel at 0212 GMT



Yen sinks as currency traders keep short and carry on

The yen is the worst-performing G10 currency this year, with a 6.4% slide on the dollar



US Stocks: S&P 500, Dow surge to record closing highs as Nvidia sparks AI frenzy

The S&P 500 growth index advanced 3.3%, its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2022



Crypto exchange FTX to sell shares in AI startup Anthropic

FTX invested $500mln in Anthropic in 2021 and currently holds a 7.84% stake in the company

